Sheriff’s deputy acquitted of manslaughter in on-duty shooting at Norwalk gas station

Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Luke Liu has been acquitted of manslaughter in the 2016 killing of an unarmed man at a Norwalk gas station, marking a bitter defeat for prosecutors in their first attempt to convict a law enforcement officer in a shooting in more than two decades.

Liu pulled his cruiser into a 7-Eleven parking lot in February 2016 and approached a white Acura near the gas pumps, believing the car to be stolen. When the deputy asked the driver, Francisco Garcia, who owned the vehicle, he told Liu it was “none of his business,” according to a Sheriff’s Department report.

Grainy surveillance video from the scene shows Liu step back from the driver’s side door to look at the Acura’s license plate, just as Garcia tries to drive away. Liu opened fire in response, striking Garcia several times in the back. Liu performed CPR on the 26-year-old, but Garcia died at the scene.

The shooting was relatively unknown until Los Angeles County Deputy Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey filed manslaughter charges against Liu in 2018. Prosecutors have argued Liu acted recklessly, escalating a minor stop of a nonviolent man into a deadly confrontation that also endangered everyone else in the gas station as well as nearby drivers.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.