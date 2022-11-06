A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department vehicle is seen in a file photo on the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station’s Facebook page. (LASD)

A deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday was involved in a traffic collision in West Hollywood.

The incident occurred at around 10:45 a.m. at North Edinburgh Avenue and West Santa Monica Boulevard, according to L.A. County Fire Supervisor Flores.

L.A. County fire crews responded to calls of a “sheriff’s motor down,” and confirmed that at least one person was transported to the hospital.

It was unclear how many vehicles were involved in the collision and whether the person transported to the hospital was a deputy.