Sheriff’s detectives investigate whether missing South L.A. man is victim of foul play

Miguel Angel King is shown in a photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on July 23, 2021.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives are investigating whether a man reported missing by his family this week was the victim of foul play.

The wife of Miguel Angel King, 51, walked into the Sheriff’s Department’s Century Station in Lynwood and reported her husband missing at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, Det. Ray Lugo said.

King, who works as a caretaker for people with disabilities and also at a relative’s burger stand on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, was last seen leaving his home in South Los Angeles shortly after midnight Tuesday, Lugo said.

Two days later, Inglewood police found King’s white Toyota hatchback parked outside an apartment building in the 100 block of West Queen Street about 1 p.m. and alerted the Sheriff’s Department. Deputies cordoned off the block with crime scene tape, and detectives examined the car Thursday night.

