Authorities responding to an assault investigation in West Hollywood Friday morning have landed a helicopter in the middle of La Brea Avenue.

The incident was reported about 8:15 a.m. in the 7100 block of Santa Monica Boulevard and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a noise complaint, officials said.

An assault victim was eventually transported to a hospital, but it is unclear how that person was injured and what the extent of their injuries is.

The area is being evacuated, though it is unknown if anyone has been taken into custody.

Amid the response, a Sheriff’s Department SWAT helicopter landed on La Brea Avenue, blocking traffic in the area, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

West Hollywood Mayor Sepi Shyne tweeted that the incident is a suspected shooting that “may have occurred at the Dylan or nearby,” referring to an apartment complex in the area.

The mayor added that the suspect has barricaded themselves inside the apartment complex and deputies have established a perimeter around the building.

Residents and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.