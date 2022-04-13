Los Angeles County Sheriff’s investigators are searching for a man wanted in connection to a sexual assault that took place earlier this week in Duarte.

The attack happened early on the morning of Sunday, April 10, on the 1200 block of Huntington Drive. It was reported to law enforcement the following day, LASD said.

Specific details about the assault are limited, but the Sheriff’s Department said the suspect is a Black man with black hair and brown eyes who is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Investigators are particularly interested in any activity that happened between 2:45 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. within a half-mile of the scene of the assault.

Anyone with security footage or anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area is urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau tip line at 877-710-5273. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.