Mynna Carmen Tabuloc is seen in March 2023 photos provided by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department on June 20, 2023.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials are asking for the public’s help finding a woman described as having schizophrenia and a diminished mental capacity.

Mynna Carmen Tabuloc, 21, was last seen on Sunday in the 25300 block of Chiquella Lane in the Stevenson Ranch area.

She was possibly heading to Lancaster when she went missing, and her family is concerned about her well-being, officials said.

She is described as being 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a McDonald’s uniform, jeans and a black backpack, officials said.

Anyone with information about Tabuloc is asked to call the LASD’s missing persons detail at 323-890-5500.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477).