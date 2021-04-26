Sheriff’s officials seeking to ID man seen taking photos of minors at Santa Clarita park during volleyball game

Investigators in Santa Clarita are working to identify a man who was witnessed taking photos of minors at a local park during a volleyball game over the weekend, sheriff’s officials announced Monday.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station was made aware of social media posts that indicated the man was seen photographing juveniles at Central Park, located at 27066 Clarence Ct. on Saturday around 2:45 p.m.

#SCV We are aware of the photo circulating around social media in regards to a person possibly taking photos of minors at Central Park. We’ve been asked to repost it but we won’t until we know more details or in fact an actual crime has been committed. — Santa Clarita Incidents (@SCV_Incidents) April 25, 2021

“When the informant attempted to contact the individual, he ran away onto Bouquet Canyon Road into the ‘wash’ area and out of view,” the Sheriff’s Station said in an attempt to identify flyer circulated to the news media.

The man is described as Hispanic or White, with brown hair, brown eyes, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and approximately 160 pounds. He was seen wearing a blue jacket, purple plaid shirt, blue jeans, a hat that appeared to have the word “MARVEL” and Puma tennis shoes.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Det. Nisenoff at 661-799-5805.