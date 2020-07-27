Sheriff’s sexist slur, accusations of ‘blood money’ ramp up feud with L.A. County supervisors

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis, left, and L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva appear in undated photos. (Christina House; Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis, left, and L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva appear in undated photos. (Christina House; Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

During a recent broadcast on Facebook, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva spent several minutes criticizing Supervisor Hilda Solis for her comments earlier that week on systemic brutality and racism by police toward people of color.

He questioned whether she was trying to sow more distrust between law enforcement and the community and said she owed an apology to Sheriff’s Department employees and all law enforcement agencies throughout Los Angeles County.

And then the sheriff turned more personal.

“I don’t know,” he said on the live broadcast. “Are you trying to earn the title of a La Malinche? Is that what it is?”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter