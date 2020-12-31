Sherman Oaks home engulfed by late-night fire

Firefighters responded to a blaze that engulfed a Sherman Oaks home late Wednesday night.

The fire began shortly before midnight in the 15000 block of West Weddington Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.

Images posted by the Fire Department showed firefighters working amid large flames that were burning through the roof of the one-story home.

The crew managed to keep the fire from spreading to two additional homes that were exposed to flames, the Fire Department stated.

More than two dozen firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 26 minutes.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.