Sherman Oaks man pleads to stabbing adoptive parents multiple times

A man is detained after two people were found with stab wounds in Sherman Oaks on July 24, 2018. (KTLA)

A Sherman Oaks man pleaded no contest in connection with stabbing his adoptive fathers multiple times in 2018, officials said Wednesday.

Matthew Boulet, 23, pleaded to two counts of attempted murder and admitted to allegations of causing great bodily injury, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorneys’ Office.

The double stabbing occurred on July 24, 2018, when Boulet stabbed one of his fathers multiple times on the neck, torso, arms, face and ears, officials said.

The victim’s husband was also stabbed multiple times on the arms, torso and face when he tried to intervene. Both victims are in their 50s and survived the attack.

The incident occurred after an argument, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Boulet, who was previously facing life in prison, is expected to be sentenced to 15 years. He is scheduled to appear for sentencing on Oct. 29, officials said.