Sherman Oaks man sentenced to 15 years in prison for stabbing adoptive parents multiple times

A man is detained after two people were found with stab wounds in Sherman Oaks on July 24, 2018. (KTLA)

A Sherman Oaks man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years and four months in state prison for stabbing his adoptive fathers multiple times, officials said.

Matthew Boulet, 23, pleaded no contest last month to two counts of attempted murder and admitted allegations of causing great bodily injury, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

On July 24, 2018, Boulet stabbed one of his fathers multiple times on the neck, torso, arms, face and ears, officials said.

Then when the victim’s husband tried to intervene, he was also stabbed multiple times on the arms, torso and face.

The victims, both in their 50s, were initially hospitalized but survived the attack.

The incident occurred after an argument, the Los Angeles Times reported. At the time of the incident, Boulet was on summer break from college and was staying at his adoptive parents’ home, according to the Times.