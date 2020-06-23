Hollywood producer surrenders to authorities after being accused of 11 sex crimes dating back to 2017

David Guillod is seen in an undated booking photo released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office on June 22, 2020.

A Hollywood producer who is accused of several sex crimes dating back to 2017 turned himself in to authorities on Monday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced.

David Guillod, 53, of Sherman Oaks, was arrested by detectives at sheriff’s headquarters after he surrendered on a warrant that details 11 felony allegations stemming from four alleged attacks, officials said.

The alleged assaults took place in January 2015, December 2014 and May 2012, according to the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office.

According to IMDB, Guillod was the executive producer of Netflix’s “Extraction” and producer of the movie “Atomic Blonde.”

Guillod is facing the following charges:

Kidnap for rape

Rape of a person prevented from resisting due to an intoxicating, anesthetic or controlled substance

Three counts of rape of an unconscious person

Sexual penetration of an intoxicated person by a foreign object

Sexual penetration of an unconscious person by a foreign object

Oral copulation with a person prevented from resisting due to an intoxicating, anesthetic or controlled substance

Oral copulation with an unconscious person

Two counts of rape of a person prevented from resisting due to an intoxicating, anesthetic or controlled substance

In October 2017, actress Jessica Barth said the talent manager drugged and raped her in 2012, the Los Angeles Times reported, but later stopped pursuing a case against him.

In a statement to the newspaper, Guillod’s attorney, said his client denied all of the allegations.

“Mr. Guillod has been vilified for eight years without being afforded the opportunity to examine under oath his accusers. Justice is rarely swift and often does not come easy; but Mr. Guillod very much looks forward to clearing his name in the appropriate forum,” Philip Cohen said in the statement.

Guillod was being held on $3 million bail.

If convicted as charged, he faces 21 years to life in prison.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Guillod, or who has information about the case, is asked to contact Det. Joaquin Oliver with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department at 805-681-4100.