A man who works as a middle school teacher in Sherman Oaks has been charged with sexually assaulting two eighth grade students, officials announced Thursday.

Kareen Spann, 47, was charged with lewd act on a child under 14 and one misdemeanor count of child molestation, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators allege Spann, a teacher at Louis Armstrong Middle School, started having “inappropriate communication” with a student in April that led to grooming. The grooming then allegedly led to inappropriate and unlawful touching, officials said.

That same month, Spann is accused of assaulting a second student on school property during lunch time.

The defendant has pleaded not guilty and is set to appear in court on June 21.

“Children deserve to feel safe and secure in their environment, and it is the responsibility of adults to protect them from any form of abuse or exploitation,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “These types of crimes against vulnerable students are sickening and a violation of trust.”

The case is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department. Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Spann is asked to call authorities at 818-374-5415.