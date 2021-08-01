Sherman Oaks neighborhood temporarily loses power after car collides with fire hydrant

An area of Sherman Oaks was temporarily without power after a two vehicle collision struck a hydrant Sunday, officials said.

The accident was reported at around 12:30 p.m. on the 12900 block of Magnolia Boulevard near Coldwater Canyon.

The water was shut off and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was working on fixing the issue.

At least two people were transported to a local hospital in unknown conditions, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and fire officials.

It was unclear what caused the collision.

Water was seen spewing up into the air and into the power lines, flooding streets all the way to the 101 Freeway.

Residents in the area said they lost power for about two hours.

LADWP said power was restored in the area at around 3:30 p.m.