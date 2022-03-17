Samantha Arizabal is seen in a photo shared by LAPD on March 17, 2022.

Police are looking for additional victims after arresting a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy in Sherman Oaks on suspicion of child molestation.

Detectives arrested Samantha Arizabal on Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she was employed at the school, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Arizabal has been employed at the school since 2020.

The investigation was presented to the L.A. District Attorney’s Office. Upon reviewing the case, the D.A.’s office filed multiple felony charges against Arizabal, LAPD said.

Detectives are asking anyone who may be a victim or has additional information regarding on Arizabal to contact Juvenile Division detectives at 818-374-5415.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go to lacrimestoppers.org.