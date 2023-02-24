A five-mile stretch of Sherman Way in Canoga Park, Winnetka, and Reseda will be open to pedestrian traffic on Sunday to make way for CicLAvia — The Valley, an event which closes streets to enable participants to traverse through different parts of Los Angeles.

Sherman Way will be closed from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. on February 26 between Shoup Avenue and Lindley Avenue to make way for the event, which allows participants to begin and end wherever they choose and take as long as they would like to explore local businesses and booths.

Road closure map of CicLAvia The Valley (CicLAvia)

Electric-powered vehicles are prohibited, and event organizers say that “if you’re pedaling, you’re clear.”

Planned activities for CicLAvia — The Valley include booths run by local government officials, music and dance performances, and a workshop by the Creativity Crisis Center.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and finish around 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the CicLAvia website.