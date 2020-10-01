Shia LaBeouf faces misdemeanor charges over alleged theft of man’s hat in L.A.

Actor Shia LaBeouf has been charged with battery and theft after a June altercation in Los Angeles.

The “Honey Boy” star was charged last week with one count of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor theft, the Los Angeles city attorney’s office confirmed Thursday.

Prosecutors pressed charges against the 34-year-old actor for allegedly using force and violence against a man named Tyler Murphy, according to a copy of the misdemeanor complaint obtained by The Times on Thursday. The altercation, which took place on June 12, allegedly resulted in LaBeouf taking a hat that belonged to Murphy.

The complaint asks that a warrant be issued for LaBeouf’s arrest.

