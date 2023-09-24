A shirtless man wanted for robbery and grand theft auto led officers on a slow-speed pursuit with a dog in his lap from behind the wheel of a golf cart Sunday night in the San Fernando Valley, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

The pursuit, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, started just after 9 p.m. in the 18700 block of Ventura Boulevard and ended approximately 10 miles away near the intersection of Oxnard Street and Laurel Canyon Boulevard at around 9:44 p.m.

Video of the pursuit obtained by KTLA showed the shirtless suspect driving a golf cart marked with the word “security” on its side weaving through traffic, moving into lanes on the wrong side of the road as several marked patrol vehicles trailed him, all while holding a medium to large size dog on his lap.

The footage also showed people out in the street taking photographs of the suspect as he passed by.

A shirtless man with a dog in his lap, seen here, leading police in a pursuit behind the wheel of a golf cart in the San Fernando Valley on Sept. 24, 2023. (RMG News)

A person seen in the crosswalk taking photos as the golf cart pursuit passes by in the San Fernando Valley on Sept. 24, 2023. (RMG News)

Officers with the LAPD seen with the dog after taking the pursuit suspect into custody in the San Fernando Valley on Sept. 24, 2023. (RMG News)

The shirtless golf car pursuit suspect being taken into custody in the San Fernando Valley on Sept. 24, 2023. (RMG News)

The innocent dog seen here getting into the back of a patrol car after the golf cart chase on Sept. 24, 2023, in the San Fernando Valley. (RMG News)

Eventually, the shirtless and shoeless suspect ditched the golf cart and attempted to flee police on foot while carrying the dog. He was tackled in the parking lot of a nearby business and taken into custody.

“Don’t drink, don’t do drugs, be a better person,” the man was heard shouting at cameras as he was placed in the back of a patrol vehicle.

It is unclear if the man stole the golf cart and, if so, where he took it from. It is also unknown if alcohol and drugs were a factor in the incident.

Officers placed the dog into the back of a police car where it was likely taken to a nearby city operated animal shelter.

The dog is innocent and not facing any charges.