‘Shocking and frightening’: Ex-LAPD officer alleges she was racially profiled, sexually assaulted by border officers

A former Los Angeles police officer and U.S. Army veteran filed a complaint against Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday, alleging that she was racially profiled and sexually assaulted when crossing back from Tijuana through Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

Exactly one year ago Wednesday, Janine Bouey, 61, had just been to see her dentist in Tijuana, according to the complaint. She was standing in line at the port of entry and reading a book when a Customs and Border Protection officer singled her out. Bouey said she was the only Black woman waiting in line to cross.

What happened next, Bouey said, left her with severe post traumatic stress disorder, for which she is still receiving therapy.

“It was both shocking and frightening,” she said. “It was the most frightening day of my life.”

