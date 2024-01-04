The Los Angeles Dodgers, along with their superstar new signing Shohei Ohtani, are making a large donation towards earthquake relief efforts in Ohtani’s home country of Japan.

The Dodgers and Guggenheim Baseball are donating $1 million to support those affected by the 7.6 magnitude quake that struck in western Japan on New Year’s Day, the team said in a statement on social media.

“Our thoughts are with all of Japan in the wake of this tragedy,” the team’s statement read.

Ohtani is also making his own personal contribution, the Dodgers said, but exactly how much was not immediately disclosed.

“I would like to thank those who have joined in the recovery effort, and my hope is that we continue to come together to support those whose lives have been upended,” Ohtani said in a statement released along with the team’s statement.

The New Year’s Day earthquake killed at least 84 people, Reuters reported on Thursday.