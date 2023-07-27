Good news Angeles fans, not only has the club removed Shohei Ohtani from the trade market but the club became buyers ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.

Despite receiving multiple offers for their star slugger and pitcher, the team has decided not to trade Ohtani, Sports Illustrated reported.

Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani talks to members of the Chicago White Sox as they sit in their dugout after hitting a single during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Considered by many to be the most valuable player in baseball, Ohtani has slugged 36 home runs and sports a 3.71 ERA into late July.

Further showing that they are all-in on a playoff run, the Angels have added starting pitcher Lucas Giolito in a trade with the Chicago White Sox.

In addition to Giolito, the Angels added White Sox reliever Reynaldo López in exchange for two of its top prospects, MLB.com is reporting.

The Angels will be parting ways with catcher Edgar Quero and pitcher Ky Bush, according to the report.

As of July 27, the Angels are 4 games off the pace for a wildcard spot in the 2023 playoffs.