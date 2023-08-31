Diana Tenorio and Manuel Chairez are shown in undated mugshots provided by the Santa Ana Police Department.

The Santa Ana Police Department arrested two Garden Grove residents who allegedly shot and killed a Santa Ana man earlier this month.

Jorge Valazquez, 29, succumbed to gunshot wounds to his upper torso after he was attacked a few minutes before 2 a.m. on Aug. 13, the SAPD said in a news release.

Detectives canvassed the area near 2734 N. Bristol St. and “identified several suspects who were at the scene during the shooting,” including 31-year-old Diana Tenorio, said police.

She was arrested Aug. 15, and police added that a gun was found at her home.

The alleged shooter, 30-year-old Manuel Chairez, was arrested in Moreno Valley on Aug. 16.

He later “made incriminating statements” to detectives and was charged with murder two days later.

Chairez is being held without bail at the Theo Lacy Facility, and he is due to appear in Central Superior Court on Friday.

Tenorio was released from the Central Women’s Jail on Aug. 17 as a criminal complaint had not been filed at that point. Court records do not list a scheduled court date for her.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 714-245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.