A man was shot in Hyde Park Tuesday morning, and the Los Angeles Police Department is looking for the shooter.

The man, 40, was shot in the 3600 block of Slauson Avenue at 11:22 a.m., according to LAPD Officer Podany.

He was taken to a local hospital, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. His condition was unknown.

Police believe the shooter is a Black man wearing a black shirt, and he was last seen headed west on Slauson Avenue.

The events leading up to the shooting and a possible motive remain unknown, and no further details were available.

Isabel Ochoa contributed to this report.