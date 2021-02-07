Shooter sought in Valley Glen altercation that left man dead

LAPD asked for the public’s help Sunday in their search for a shooter who killed a man in Valley Glen the previous night.

The incident happened after an argument broke out between two people attending a gathering at an apartment around 10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police responded to the 13700 block of Vanowen Street after receiving a radio call about shots fired in the area. Witnesses directed them to the third floor of an apartment complex, where they found a man about 40 years old down with multiple gunshot wounds in an exterior hallway.

The victim was not breathing and unconscious. The L.A. Fire Department arrived at the location and pronounced the man dead.

Detectives are working to identify the people at the gathering along with the shooter, according to police.

LAPD did not release the victim’s name.

Anyone with information can call Detective Steve Castro at 818-374-1925 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247) during non-business hours or on weekends. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org or lapdonline.org. They can also use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.