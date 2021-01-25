Shooting at Anaheim motel leaves man dead, spurring homicide investigation

Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a gunman involved in the fatal shooting of man at an Anaheim motel Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Abby’s Anaheimer Inn, 1201 W. Katella Ave., just after 7:30 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, the Anaheim Police Department said in a news release.

First responders took the victim to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released and is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Although a description of the shooter was not immediately available, detectives released photos of a possible suspect vehicle described as a dark-colored, possibly gray 2020 Chrysler Voyager minivan with a California license plate 8RZE565.

Officials did not release a suspected motive but are working on confirming details, according to Sgt. Shane Carringer from Anaheim Police.

Anyone with information that might help investigators is urged to contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227, or visit https://occrimestoppers.org.