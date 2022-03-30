Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment building in El Sereno that left a woman dead Tuesday night.

The gunfire was reported around 10:30 p.m. at the building located in the 5300 block of Hyde Street.

The victim was found on a landing outside the front door of the apartment, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Larry Burcher said.

Details about the shooting are still very unclear, and investigators are still “determining if it’s actually a homicide or an accidental shooting,” Burcher said.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.