A shooting at a Vons grocery store in Glendora left one person hospitalized Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the store in the area of Grand Avenue and Foothill Boulevard around 9 p.m.

Responders found a victim at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound, a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson confirmed.

The unidentified patient was transported to a nearby trauma center in unknown condition, the spokesperson said.

The age and sex of the victim have not been released.

Crime scene tape was placed across the front doors of the store as officers were inside investigating.

There was no immediate word on what led to the shooting and no description of the gunman was available.