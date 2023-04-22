A shooting outside a popular nightclub in Hollywood sent at least one person to the hospital early Saturday morning.

Police confirmed they received reports of gunshots heard outside the Next Door Lounge at Highland and Lexington avenues around 12:45 a.m.

Officers were able to clear the establishment and found no victims, but they did say that one person arrived at a nearby hospital with at least one gunshot wound.

Witnesses recall hearing at least 20 gunshots, which caused the crowd around the club to panic.

“We didn’t even know what was going on,” said a witness, only identified as Virginia. “We were all lying on the floor, it was so scary.”

Another person had bullets fly through her windshield and flatten her tire. She called 911 from a nearby gas station.

It is unclear if any suspects are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

