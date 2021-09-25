Shooting at Riverside County house party leaves six wounded; suspects at large

A shooting at a large house party in Woodcrest left six people wounded early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 12:13 a.m. in the 6000 Block of Mariposa Avenue and Mockingbird Canyon, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies learned about the incident after hospitals contacted them about six gunshot wound victims, Sheriff’s Department Correctional Sergeant Deanna Pecoraro said in a statement.

Pecoraro said five of the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and that one was in sable condition early Saturday morning.

It remained unclear how many shooters were involved or who they were, Pecoraro said. It was also unclear what led up to the shooting.

Authorities temporarily closed off Mockingbird Canyon Road between Mariposa Avenue and Pounders Drive as investigators searched the scene.

The investigation remains active, and no further information was immediately available.