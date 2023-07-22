A man was sent to the hospital after being shot during a street takeover in South Los Angeles.

The street takeover occurred at the intersection of San Pedro Street and Manchester Avenue, and officers responded to the area on reports of shots being fired around 1:50 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD confirmed that both the suspect and the victim were both spectators in the street takeover, and that the suspect got out of a vehicle and fired multiple rounds at the victim, who was in a different vehicle.

After shooting at the victim, the suspect got back in his vehicle and fled, police said.

The suspect has been described as an adult Hispanic man. The victim has only been identified as a 20-year-old Hispanic man.

The victim transported himself to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

