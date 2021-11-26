Shooting at Valley Village hotel leaves 1 dead

One person was left dead Friday after a shooting at a Valley Village hotel, officials said.

Around 6:30 a.m, police received several calls regarding an altercation and a gunshot wound victim in 12800 block of Riverside Drive, where Hotel Mariposa is located, the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and declared a man in his 40s dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

Police told KTLA that some sort of argument led to the shooting.

A guest at the scene said they heard a loud argument and a woman shouting, “Get off of him!”

One woman and one man could be seen getting detained at the scene.

Not further details were immediately available.

