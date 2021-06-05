Shooting attack in Carson leaves man critically wounded

Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured Saturday morning in the City of Carson, officials said.

The incident happened at about 7:29 a.m. on the 23400 block of Anchor Avenue, according to a news release from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say a man and his girlfriend, whose names are being withheld but are described to be in their 20s, were sitting in a car in the area when they were approached by three men who then attempted to rob the male victim of his wristwatch.

“When the male victim refused, one or more of the suspects fired numerous rounds striking the male victim,” the Sheriff’s Department stated.

After the shooting, the victim’s girlfriend transported him to a local hospital, where he was listed as “death eminent” as of Saturday early afternoon.

The three suspects have only been identified as Hispanic men in their 20s. No further details were immediately available, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), visit their website at lacrimestoppers.org