Shooting in Compton leaves man critically wounded; LASD investigating

Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured early Sunday morning in Compton, officials said.

The incident happened at about 1:09 a.m. on the 1400 block of East Alondra Boulevard, according to a news release from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the scene after receiving a call about an assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived, they found a man on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The wounded man, who has not been identified but was described as a 40-year-old Black man, was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available, and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit the website lacrimestoppers.org.