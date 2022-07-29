A car-to-car shooting on the 105 Freeway in South Los Angeles Friday afternoon has led to a closure of the freeway, officials said.

The shooting occurred on the westbound freeway at Central Avenue, according to Lt. Martinez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Officer Gonzalez of the California Highway Patrol confirmed the shooting was from one vehicle to another.

A SigAlert has been issued for the freeway, and all lanes will be blocked for two hours, according to the CHP.

Traffic is being diverted onto Wilmington Avenue.