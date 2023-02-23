One person was killed Wednesday night after a fight devolved into a shooting in Hemet, according to the Hemet Police Department.

Officers responded to a call about a large fight in the 500 block of North Gilbert Street around 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one adult victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Riverside University Health System Medical Center where they later died from their injuries.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of their family.

The Police Department’s Investigations Bureau is investigating and has arrested a person of interest.

Anyone with information is urged contact Investigator Katie Rabago at 951-765-2426 or provide anonymous information through the Hemet Police Department’s smartphone app.