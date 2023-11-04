Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating what led to a deadly shooting in South L.A. on Saturday.

Preliminary information from LASD indicates that units were dispatched to the 1600 block of 62nd Street in the Florence neighborhood just before 4:15 a.m. on reports of a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, identified only as a Black man in his early-to-mid 30s, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his upper and lower torso, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect description has been released and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Information can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.com