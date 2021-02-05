Shooting investigation prompts extended closure of 10 Freeway in Upland

The 10 Freeway through Upland was expected to be closed for an extended time while authorities investigated a shooting Friday.

Both east- and westbound lanes were shut down following the gunfire around 3:40 p.m. near the San Antonio Avenue exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers could not immediately provide further details on the shooting. San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said they were assisting CHP, but also could not provide details.

Eastbound traffic was being diverted off the freeway at Mountain Avenue, while westbound traffic was diverted at Central Avenue.

