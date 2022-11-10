The California Highway Patrol is closing off-ramps of the 101 Freeway in the Hollywood Hills after reports of a gunshot.

The Highland Avenue off-ramps of the northbound and southbound side of the freeway are being closed, as is the Barham Boulevard off-ramp of the southbound side, according to the CHP.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed long lines of traffic in both directions of the freeway.

Officials are responding to a possible gunshot in the 1300 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were serving an eviction notice in the area just after 8 a.m. when a possible gunshot was heard.

Both police and deputies are on scene investigating.