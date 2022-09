Police were investigating a double-fatal shooting in Montecito Heights Sunday night.

The incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, happened just before 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Homer Street.

Two men who were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds both died at the scene, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told KTLA.

At least one street in the area was cordoned off while police conducted their investigation.

No other details have been released.