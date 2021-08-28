Shooting involving CHP, armed woman prompts WB 134 Freeway closure

A woman who was armed with a rifle was struck by gunfire after a shooting involving California Highway Patrol officers on the 134 Freeway in Glendale Saturday morning, authorities said.

CHP officers responded to a report of a suicidal person on the westbound 134 Freeway near Harvey Road around 9:11 a.m., a spokesman for the agency said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw that the woman was carrying a rifle, according to CHP.

At some point an “officer-involved shooting” took place, the CHP said. It was not immediately clear if the officers or the woman, or both, opened fire.

It was also unclear whether the woman was treated for her injuries at the scene or transported to a hospital.

CHP said no officers were hurt in the incident.

All westbound lanes on the 134 Freeway were shut down, and officials gave no estimate on when the lanes would be reopened.

Editor’s note: If you are feeling distressed or concerned for a loved one’s wellbeing, help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911.

The California Peer-Run Warm Line also offers free support for nonemergency mental health issues, and can be reached at 855-845-7415 on 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.