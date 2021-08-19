Shooting leaves 1 dead outside 7-Eleven in Panorama City

One person is in custody following a deadly shooting in Panorama City on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a victim down in the area of Van Nuys Boulevard and Arminta Street around 2:50 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department officer Jader Chaves.

The victim died at the scene. Sky5 video showed a white sheet covering the body, which remained outside a 7-Eleven convenience store some 40 minutes after the violence unfolded.

A large LAPD presence could be seen surrounding the business, with police tape cordoning off much of the parking lot, according to the aerial footage.

One person has been apprehended in connection with the incident, according to Chaves.

Police did not release the name of the deceased individual or the person in custody.

No further details were immediately provided, including what led up to the deadly violence.