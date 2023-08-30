A man was shot to death in South Park on Aug. 29, 2023. (RMG News)

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for the shooter who shot and killed a man in the South Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles Tuesday night.

The unidentified victim, only described as a man believed to be 35 years old, sustained multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of West 54th Street and South Broadway at about 10 p.m., according to the LAPD.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Footage from the scene shows the victim crumpled on the sidewalk, with numerous LAPD and Los Angeles Fire Department personnel on scene.

Police did not release any description of the shooter or shooters, and it is unknown if the attack was gang-related.

No further details were available.