A man died Tuesday afternoon after he was shot in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of south Los Angeles.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. in front of a motel near the intersection of Imperial Highway and Hoover Street.

Los Angeles police officers from the Southeast station responded to the scene where they found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene, LAPD said.

At this time, the motive of the shooting is under investigation.

Police have not yet released details regarding the suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Los Angeles Police Department Southeast station at 213-972-7828. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at LACrimestoppers.org.