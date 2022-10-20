Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in Burbank on Thursday.

The shooting happened near Magnolia and Victory boulevards just behind the Magnolia Island Car Wash around 3:30 p.m., according to Burbank Police.

One person was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital, police said. The victim remains in stable condition.

Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one person hospitalized in Burbank on Thursday Oct. 20, 2022.

Details on the shooting remain limited as authorities continue investigating the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burbank Police at 818-238-3210.

No further details have been released at this time.