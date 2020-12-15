Shooting near Melrose Avenue leaves 1 dead, another hospitalized; perpetrator at large: LAPD

A shooting near retail shops in the Fairfax District left one dead and sent another person to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, and the perpetrator is still at large, officials said.

LAPD received a call about a shooting with two people down on Stanley Avenue, near Melrose Avenue, at around 1 p.m., Officer Rosario Cervantes said.

One victim died at the scene and a second victim was taken to a hospital, Cervantes said. The shooter remains outstanding, she said.

Aerial footage from Sky5 shows officers and firefighters responding to the location, across the street from a Starbucks and an Urban Outfitters store. A white sheet that appeared to cover a body was seen near some trees behind a building.

Authorities provided no further details about the incident.

Check back for updates on this developing story.