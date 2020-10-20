Shooting near Pasadena park leaves 2 people seriously injured

A Pasadena police cruiser is seen in a file photo from Jan. 11, 2019. (KTLA)

A shooting near a park in Pasadena on Monday night left a man and woman seriously injured, officials said.

Pasadena police said they received a call about “multiple shots fired” just after 7:45 p.m. near the La Pintoresca Park, in the area of Washington Boulevard and Raymond Avenue.

Officers responded to the location and found 30 bullet casings and a car speeding away, Pasadena police Lt. Bill Grisafe told the Los Angeles Times. They managed to stop the vehicle nearly a mile away, and police found a man inside with a gunshot wound to the neck, authorities said.

Then, a woman with a a gunshot wound to her back arrived at Pasadena Fire Department Station 36, a little more than a quarter mile away, from the park, police said.

Both were taken to the hospital in serious condition, but officials expect them to survive.

Officials are still looking for the shooter, the L.A. Times reported Tuesday. Grisafe described the victims as “somewhat uncooperative.”

Monday’s shooting happened near a memorial for Anthony McLain, who was shot and killed by a Pasadena police officer during a traffic stop in August. Police are investigating whether there’s any link to that case, Grisafe told the L.A. Times.