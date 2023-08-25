Police were searching for a suspect after a man was shot in North Hollywood on Aug. 25, 2023. (KTLA)

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in North Hollywood on Friday afternoon.

Los Angeles police responded to a shooting on the 6100 Block of Carpenter Avenue around 3:24 p.m.

Arriving officers found a man suffering gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect had fled the area before authorities arrived.

Video from the scene shows a canopy being set up as a heavy police presence surrounds the area.

It’s unknown whether the shooting is gang-related, police said. The deadly incident remains under investigation.

