The Eastbound 10 Freeway was at a standstill through the East Los Angeles area after a vehicle was reportedly struck by gunfire Monday morning.
The incident near the Campus Road offramp was called in shortly before 4 a.m., California Highway Patrol officials confirmed.
One vehicle was believed to have been struck by gunfire but there was no word on whether anyone was struck or injured.
Video showed a white Honda CRV was still on the freeway in the area where the investigation was taking place.
A SigAlert was issued for the closure of all eastbound lanes.
Investigators later said that no evidence was found that would indicate a shooting.
All freeway lanes were reopened around 6 a.m.