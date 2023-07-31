The Eastbound 10 Freeway was at a standstill through the East Los Angeles area after a vehicle was reportedly struck by gunfire Monday morning.

The incident near the Campus Road offramp was called in shortly before 4 a.m., California Highway Patrol officials confirmed.

Officers investigate a shooting report on the 10 Freeway on July 31, 2023. (KTLA)

One vehicle was believed to have been struck by gunfire but there was no word on whether anyone was struck or injured.

Video showed a white Honda CRV was still on the freeway in the area where the investigation was taking place.

A SigAlert was issued for the closure of all eastbound lanes.

Investigators later said that no evidence was found that would indicate a shooting.

All freeway lanes were reopened around 6 a.m.