Police are investigating a shooting on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame that left one person dead Monday morning.

The shooting was reported shortly after 1 a.m. near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and North Sycamore Avenue.

One male victim was transported from the scene in unknown condition, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lomeli said.

Lomeli later confirmed the incident was a homicide.

Witnesses reported seeing two suspects fleeing the scene northbound on Highland Boulevard.

Both suspects were described as males with semi-automatic handguns. One was wearing a black hoodie and the other was wearing a gray hoodie, Lomeli said.

No suspects have been taken into custody.