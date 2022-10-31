One person was hospitalized after being shot outside the Black ‘N Blue lounge in Santa Clarita early Monday morning.
Deputies responded to a shooting call to the Westfield Valencia Town Center in the 24000 block of Town Center Drive around 1:18 a.m.
Arriving deputies found one person suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Edson said.
The unidentified victim was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.
No further details about the shooting and no description of the shooter were available.
Witnesses were being uncooperative with investigators, Edson said.